MP News: 70-Year-Old Woman Injured In Blast While Burning Garbage | Representational Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old woman was seriously injured in a blast that occurred while she was burning garbage outside her home in Bercha village near Mhow on Wednesday afternoon. The injured woman, identified as Soni Bai, was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital in Mhow, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

According to reports, the incident occurred outside Soni Bai’s house when she set fire to a pile of garbage. Moments after the fire was lit, a loud explosion was heard, resulting in severe injuries to the woman. She reportedly sustained shrapnel injuries caused by the blast. Asha Bai, who accompanied the injured woman to the hospital, said she was inside the

house heating water for a bath when she heard a sudden explosion. “When I rushed outside, I saw Soni Bai lying on the ground in an injured condition,” she said.

Officials stated that the area where the incident occurred is located close to an Army firing range. During training exercises, some unexploded ordnance may have remained buried in the ground. It has been reported that such objects are sometimes collected by villagers to extract metal, particularly copper, officials said. The area has witnessed similar incidents in the past, resulting in casualties.

Mhow Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Dwivedi confirmed that the injured woman was receiving medical treatment and that the matter is under investigation.