 Indore News: ED Attaches ₹150 Crore Kasliwal UK Asset
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: ED Attaches ₹150 Crore Kasliwal UK Asset

Indore News: ED Attaches ₹150 Crore Kasliwal UK Asset

During investigation, ED conducted searches under Section 17 of PMLA, 2002, on December 23, and seized incriminating documents along with digital devices. Detailed analysis revealed that Kasliwal created a complex web of trusts and companies across offshore tax havens, including British Virgin Islands, Jersey and Switzerland.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: ED Attaches ₹150 Crore Kasliwal UK Asset | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a case involving alleged fraud of around Rs 1,400 crore against a consortium of Indian banks, Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached a high-value overseas property worth Rs 150 crore belonging to Nitin Shambhu kumar Kasliwal, former chairman and managing director of M/s SKumars Nationwide Ltd.

ED informed about action on Wednesday. Attachment was carried out on Tuesday, following issuance of a Provisional Attachment Order on December 30 by ED’s Indore Sub-Zonal Office.

Read Also
Bhopal: 1.36 Crore People Escape Multidimensional Poverty In MP
article-image

Property is located in a prime area of London, United Kingdom, near Buckingham Palace. ED said immovable asset is held under beneficial ownership of Nitin Kasliwal and his family members. He is accused of defrauding a consortium of banks to tune of Rs 1,400 crore, as per multiple FIRs.

During investigation, ED conducted searches under Section 17 of PMLA, 2002, on December 23, and seized incriminating documents along with digital devices. Detailed analysis revealed that Kasliwal created a complex web of trusts and companies across offshore tax havens, including British Virgin Islands, Jersey and Switzerland.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Kashmir Welcomes New Year With Heavy Tourist Rush & Snowy Cheer
VIDEO: Kashmir Welcomes New Year With Heavy Tourist Rush & Snowy Cheer
PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings To INSV Kaundinya Team At Sea
PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings To INSV Kaundinya Team At Sea
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes New Year Amid Festivities & Tight Security
Uttar Pradesh Welcomes New Year Amid Festivities & Tight Security
Lucknow Police Solve Brutal Murder Of 21-Year-Old Almas, Arrest Three Accused Within Hours
Lucknow Police Solve Brutal Murder Of 21-Year-Old Almas, Arrest Three Accused Within Hours

Probe found that a trust named M/s Catherine Trust (earlier M/s Surya Trust) was set up, with Kasliwal and his family as primary beneficiaries. Trust controlled companies based in Jersey and British Virgin Islands, including M/s Catherine Property Holding Limited (CPHL), which held ownership of London property.

ED stated that through S. Kumars Nationwide Ltd, Kasliwal cheated banks of Rs 1,400 crore and diverted funds abroad in guise of foreign investments. Money was allegedly used to acquire overseas immovable assets, concealed through layered structures of private trusts and foreign companies. Further investigation is in progress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Bhagirathpura Turns Into A Death Zone

MP News: Bhagirathpura Turns Into A Death Zone

MP News: Voter List Revision Reveals Changes In Mahidpur

MP News: Voter List Revision Reveals Changes In Mahidpur

MP News: Businesses, Government Officials Discuss Power Supply Issues To Industrial Units

MP News: Businesses, Government Officials Discuss Power Supply Issues To Industrial Units

MP News: 70-Year-Old Woman Injured In Blast While Burning Garbage

MP News: 70-Year-Old Woman Injured In Blast While Burning Garbage

Indore News: ED Attaches ₹150 Crore Kasliwal UK Asset

Indore News: ED Attaches ₹150 Crore Kasliwal UK Asset