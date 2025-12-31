Indore Water Deaths: Congress Workers Protest At Banganga Police Station, Demand FIR Against Officials After 9 People Die & 100+ Admitted Due To Contaminated Water -- VIDEO

Indore Water Deaths: Congress Workers Protest At Banganga Police Station, Demand FIR Against Concerned Officials -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers reached Indore’s Banganga Police Station in Indore on Wednesday, demanding the registration of an FIR against those responsible in the Bhagirathpura contaminated water case.

The protesters alleged that negligence by concerned officials led to serious health issues among residents and demanded strict legal action and FIRs against the guilty officers.

As the agitation intensified, police stopped the Congress workers through barricading outside the police station.

Despite the restrictions, Congress workers continued raising slogans at the Banganga Police Station, accusing the administration of inaction and seeking accountability in the matter.

The situation remained tense as police maintained security to prevent any law-and-order disturbance.

(With Inputs from Staff Reporter)

Umag Singhar writes to CM Yadav

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, on Wednesday, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav regarding the crisis.

In his letter, Singhar stated that thousands of people in the Bhagirathpura area have fallen ill after consuming contaminated water and are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

He noted that nine people have died so far, calling the tragedy not a natural disaster but the result of administrative negligence and a complete failure of the government.

FP Photo

इंदौर में दूषित पानी पीने से हुई मौतों और सैकड़ों नागरिकों के बीमार होने की गंभीर घटना को लेकर आज मुख्यमंत्री जी को औपचारिक पत्र लिखकर तत्काल कार्यवाही की मांग की है।



भागीरथपुरा क्षेत्र में गंदे पानी की सप्लाई से हालात लगातार बिगड़ रहे हैं। यह प्रशासनिक लापरवाही का मामला है,… pic.twitter.com/IXhR6K67Ph — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) December 31, 2025

इंदौर के भागीरथपुरा में दूषित पानी पीने से कई लोगों को अपनी जान गवानी पड़ी यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना प्रशासनिक कुप्रबंधन और लापरवाही का प्रत्यक्ष परिणाम है।



मुख्यमंत्री जी संवेदनशीलता के साथ कठोर मुख्यमंत्री होने का परिचय देते हुए जिम्मेदार एवं दोषी अधिकारियों के विरुद्ध… pic.twitter.com/kme9ee0bhh — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) December 31, 2025

CM Mohan Yadav to visit shortly

Notably, nine deaths have been reported in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area due to the consumption of contaminated water.

In view of the seriousness of the case, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to visit Indore on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Avyaan Sahu, Gomti Rawat (50), Uma Kori (31), and Santosh Bigoliya. Both women were residents of Bhau Gali, Bhagirathpura.

Earlier on Tuesday, the deaths of Nandlal Pal (75), Urmila Yadav (69), Manjula, wife of Digambar (74), Seema Prajapat (50), and Uma Kori (31) were reported