 Indore Water Deaths: Congress Workers Protest At Banganga Police Station, Demand FIR Against Officials After 9 People Die & 100+ Admitted Due To Contaminated Water -- VIDEO
Congress workers protested outside Indore’s Banganga Police Station, demanding FIRs against officials over the Bhagirathpura contaminated water crisis. They alleged negligence and raised slogans despite barricading. Police maintained security. Nine deaths have been reported so far. In view of the situation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to visit Indore on Wednesday evening.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers reached Indore’s Banganga Police Station in Indore on Wednesday, demanding the registration of an FIR against those responsible in the Bhagirathpura contaminated water case.

The protesters alleged that negligence by concerned officials led to serious health issues among residents and demanded strict legal action and FIRs against the guilty officers. 

As the agitation intensified, police stopped the Congress workers through barricading outside the police station.

Despite the restrictions, Congress workers continued raising slogans at the Banganga Police Station, accusing the administration of inaction and seeking accountability in the matter. 

The situation remained tense as police maintained security to prevent any law-and-order disturbance.

(With Inputs from Staff Reporter)

article-image

Umag Singhar writes to CM Yadav

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, on Wednesday, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav regarding the crisis.

In his letter, Singhar stated that thousands of people in the Bhagirathpura area have fallen ill after consuming contaminated water and are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

He noted that nine people have died so far, calling the tragedy not a natural disaster but the result of administrative negligence and a complete failure of the government.

FP Photo

article-image

CM Mohan Yadav to visit shortly

Notably, nine deaths have been reported in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area due to the consumption of contaminated water. 

In view of the seriousness of the case, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to visit Indore on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Avyaan Sahu, Gomti Rawat (50), Uma Kori (31), and Santosh Bigoliya. Both women were residents of Bhau Gali, Bhagirathpura.

Earlier on Tuesday, the deaths of Nandlal Pal (75), Urmila Yadav (69), Manjula, wife of Digambar (74), Seema Prajapat (50), and Uma Kori (31) were reported

