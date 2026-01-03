 MP News: There Can’t Be Any Justification For The Indore Tragedy, Says Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: There Can’t Be Any Justification For The Indore Tragedy, Says Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti

MP News: There Can’t Be Any Justification For The Indore Tragedy, Says Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti

‘‘Since you could not make it, why are you holding a responsible position and drinking Bislery water? Why did you not go to the people leaving your comfort zone?’’ she wrote. The deaths in Indore because of contaminated water shamed the state, the government, and the system, she wrote.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
MP News: There Can’t Be Any Justification For The Indore Tragedy, Says Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has taken the state government and the Indore district administration to task after nearly 15 people died consuming contaminated water in Indore.

She wrote on social media on Friday that the MP government and the administration were responsible for the tragedy.

Read Also
Bhopal News: City Roads Choke On New Year Day; Massive Jams On VIP Road, Hoshangabad Road, Boat Club...
article-image

She wrote, ‘‘Such sins cannot be justified. Nor is there any atonement for such wrongs. No amount of punishment will justify what has happened.’’ In her post, Uma wanted to know, ‘‘Who said we could not make it work.’’

‘‘Since you could not make it, why are you holding a responsible position and drinking Bislery water? Why did you not go to the people leaving your comfort zone?’’ she wrote. The deaths in Indore because of contaminated water shamed the state, the government, and the system, she wrote.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Zepto Licensee Employees, Says Modesty Complaint Filed As Act Of Vengeance After Termination
Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Zepto Licensee Employees, Says Modesty Complaint Filed As Act Of Vengeance After Termination
Vijay Hazare Trophy: No Fans, Telecast For Shubman Gill's Return For Punjab Against Sikkim
Vijay Hazare Trophy: No Fans, Telecast For Shubman Gill's Return For Punjab Against Sikkim
'Vidyajyoti Schools Initiative A Success In Tripura,' Says CM Manik Saha
'Vidyajyoti Schools Initiative A Success In Tripura,' Says CM Manik Saha
Uttar Pradesh News: Magh Mela Begins At Prayagraj Sangam On January 3
Uttar Pradesh News: Magh Mela Begins At Prayagraj Sangam On January 3

Contaminated water claimed the lives of the people in a place, which got the cleanest city award in the state. The cost of life is not Rs 2 lakh, and the family members of the deceased remain in sadness throughout their lives, she wrote.

According to her, tendering an apology to the sufferers and punishing the guilty will be an atonement for the sin. This is the testing time for Mohan Yadav, she wrote.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 23-Year-Old Man Dies, Kin Allege Foul Play

Bhopal News: 23-Year-Old Man Dies, Kin Allege Foul Play

MP News: There Can’t Be Any Justification For The Indore Tragedy, Says Former Chief Minister Uma...

MP News: There Can’t Be Any Justification For The Indore Tragedy, Says Former Chief Minister Uma...

Bhopal News: 17-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Forced Into Child Marriage

Bhopal News: 17-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Forced Into Child Marriage

Bhopal News: Advance Alerts Help Irani Gang Kingpin Dodge Arrest

Bhopal News: Advance Alerts Help Irani Gang Kingpin Dodge Arrest

Bhopal News: Hit And Run; Unidentified Vehicle Crushes Biker To Death

Bhopal News: Hit And Run; Unidentified Vehicle Crushes Biker To Death