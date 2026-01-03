MP News: There Can’t Be Any Justification For The Indore Tragedy, Says Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Uma Bharti has taken the state government and the Indore district administration to task after nearly 15 people died consuming contaminated water in Indore.

She wrote on social media on Friday that the MP government and the administration were responsible for the tragedy.

She wrote, ‘‘Such sins cannot be justified. Nor is there any atonement for such wrongs. No amount of punishment will justify what has happened.’’ In her post, Uma wanted to know, ‘‘Who said we could not make it work.’’

‘‘Since you could not make it, why are you holding a responsible position and drinking Bislery water? Why did you not go to the people leaving your comfort zone?’’ she wrote. The deaths in Indore because of contaminated water shamed the state, the government, and the system, she wrote.

Contaminated water claimed the lives of the people in a place, which got the cleanest city award in the state. The cost of life is not Rs 2 lakh, and the family members of the deceased remain in sadness throughout their lives, she wrote.

According to her, tendering an apology to the sufferers and punishing the guilty will be an atonement for the sin. This is the testing time for Mohan Yadav, she wrote.