 Madhya Pradesh January 2, 2026 Weather Update: Cold Nights Grip State; Gwalior Shivers, Bhopal Wakes To Fog, Indore Enjoys Soft Sunshine
Cold weather continues across Madhya Pradesh with chilly mornings and nights, while daytime temperatures are slowly rising after the New Year. Cities like Gwalior and Chambal remain very cold, while Bhopal and Indore see pleasant days. No rain is expected, and clear skies will continue.

Updated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 09:53 AM IST

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh have changed with the start of the New Year.

Cold mornings and nights are continuing in many parts of the state, while daytime temperatures are slowly rising.

People are feeling strong cold winds early in the day, but afternoons are becoming more comfortable.



Weather Forecast

According to the weather department, no major rainfall is expected in the coming days. The sky will mostly remain clear across the state. Cold northern winds are keeping night temperatures low. However, daytime temperatures have risen by 1 to 3 degrees in many cities since the New Year.

Experts say cold conditions will continue for the next few days, especially during night and early morning hours.

Conditions in different cities

Mornings remain chilly with light fog in some areas in Bhopal. Night temperatures are low, but bright sunshine during the day brings some relief. Indore is also experiencing cold mornings, though daytime weather is pleasant.



Gwalior and the Chambal region are facing harsher cold conditions. Night temperatures are quite low here, and people are relying on warm clothes and heaters.

The cold is moderate with clear skies and cool nights in Jabalpur. Ujjain is seeing dry weather, cold mornings, and slightly warmer afternoons. In eastern districts like Rewa, Sidhi, and Shahdol, cold wave conditions are affecting daily routines, especially during early morning hours.

People are advised to take precautions and stay warm. Winter remains active in Madhya Pradesh, but days are slowly becoming warmer.

