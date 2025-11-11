 Bhopal News: 40-Year-Old Kerwa Dam Bridge Collapses
The 40-year-old Kerwa dam bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning. However, no one was hurt as no one was passing through the bridge when the incident occurred.

Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 40-year-old Kerwa dam bridge collapsed on Tuesday morning. However, no one was hurt as no one was passing through the bridge when the incident occurred.

Water resources department officials said appropriate measures would be taken after receiving inspection report.

A concrete slab built over eight gates of Kerwa dam suddenly collapsed. The department and administrative officials reached the spot for inspection. The bridge structure will also be inspected, said officials.

“Bridge was maintained by irrigation department. Their engineers will be asked about its status as it was 40 years old,” SDM (Huzur) Vinod Sonakiya said.

At present, traffic has been restricted at the site. The bridge is frequented by tourists specially in the evenings. As the bridge had collapsed in the afternoon, no one was present at the time of incident and thus there were no casualties. The district administration has also appealed to local residents to avoid visiting dam area.

