MP News: Govt Hospitals Run Short Of Facilities For Newborns In Cold Weather | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government hospitals specially those located in tribal dominated areas struggle due to acute shortage of facilities like manpower and limited beds.

As a result, they are unable to cope with patients’flow, the newborn babies in Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) wards. They have to adjust five times more patients (babies) in extreme weather condition like cold wave.

Facilities have been sanctioned as per beds so concerning hospitals have to face difficulties in accommodating patients. However, health department officials said that department keep reviewing the situation as per need. Heads like medical superintendents, chief medical officers, civil surgeons have been given instructions in this regard.

Umaria CMHO Dr SB Chaudhary said, “We have only 10 beds in SNCU in district hospital. Flow of patients increase in extreme weather as patients from remote areas rush for treatment. We have to take care of it with limited facilities like warmers and other facilities.”

Vidisha CMHO Dr AK Upadhaya said, “In extreme weather, patients’flow increases many times from nearby areas. We have to ensure treatment in SNCU. Health department has ensured more facilities to deal with situation.”

Dr Nagendra Singh, medical superintendent, medical college, Shahdol, said, “Total beds are 10 in SNCU. But in extreme cold weather, we have to adjust 50-60 kids as it is a tribal belt. Even patients from remote areas come for treatment. We have to manage with acute shortage of beds and manpower in OPD and SNCU. Normally, facility is enough but in winter, we have to struggle with shortage of facilities.”