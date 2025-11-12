 Bhojpal Mahotsav 2025: From Dancing Dolphins To Magical Shows & Crispy Garadu Snack, Bhopal’s Biggest Fun Fair Begins November 14
Bhojpal Mahotsav 2025: From Dancing Dolphins To Magical Shows & Crispy Garadu Snack, Bhopal's Biggest Fun Fair Begins November 14

The Bhojpal Mahotsav will host over 300 stalls, offering a mix of traditional handicrafts, handloom products, jewelry, and local food specialties from across India.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city is getting ready for a grand fair for 'Bhojpal Mahotsav Mela' beginning 14 November until 1 January.

The Bhojpal Mahotsav will host over 300 stalls, offering a mix of traditional handicrafts, handloom products, jewelry, and local food specialties from across India.

The fair will be held at BHEL Dussehra Maidan.

Highlights Of The Fair

This year’s fair is bringing some very special features for the first time.

Various entertainment events, including-- “Dolphin Fish” dancing, a magical show by a “Magician Prince”, and a large tableau dedicated to Baba Amarnath will be held. These are new additions, making the fair lively.

Along with the new displays, there will be plenty of entertainment, food stalls, and shopping options.

Families and children can enjoy rides, games and cultural programs.

Bhopal News: Vehicles Searched At Checkpoints, Social Media Under Watch After Delhi Red For Blast
A special kids’ zone with fun rides, games, and food corners will also get set up for families.

Visitors can enjoy street food from different places, including chaat, garadu, momos, and sweets from Indore and Bhopal.

Authorities are also arranging parking, security, and first-aid services to ensure a smooth experience for everyone. Entry to the fair will be open from 3 PM to 10 PM daily.

And... no doubt, weekends are expected to attract the biggest crowds.

With a mix of entertainment, culture, and shopping, the Bhojpal Mahotsav is set to be one of Bhopal’s biggest year-end attractions, welcoming thousands of visitors from the city and nearby districts.

