Bhopal News: Man Arrested For Duping Farmer Of ₹20 Lakh With Fake Govt Job Promise | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a man identified as Vijay Shankar Mishra, who posed as a senior government official and brother-in-law of a senior IAS officer, and duped a farmer of Rs 20 lakh on pretext of providing government jobs to his kin.

Complainant Rajkumar Singh of Morena district said that Mishra promised jobs for some youths of his family in Election Commission and Women and Child Development Department.

Singh claimed he met Mishra through an acquaintance in February 2024 outside Vallabh Bhawan. Mishra introduced himself as a senior officer at General Administration Department (GAD) and developed close relations with Rajkumar within few months.

Mishra then convinced Rajkumar that a “confidential recruitment drive” was underway and offered help in securing jobs for seven youths of his family. Over 18 months, Rajkumar transferred Rs 11 lakh through online transactions and later handed Rs 8.3 lakh in cash to Mishra in Bhopal.

Mishra gave him fake appointment letters purportedly from Election Commission and Women and Child Development Department. When Rajkumar verified the documents, they turned out to be forged.

Realising he was duped, Rajkumar approached police. Crime Branch registered a case of fraud and arrested Vijay Shankar Mishra, who was residing in Kolar area.

Police are also investigating alleged accomplices Shani Tripathi, Suraj Mishra and Jagdish Chaurasia, who posed as Vallabh Bhawan employees.