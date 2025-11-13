MP News: 20-Year-Old Gwalior Man Ends Life After Betrayal By Married Woman With 4 Kids; FIR Registered |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic case of love and betrayal has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, where a 20-year-old man hanged himself after being deceived by a 36-year-old married woman with four children.

According to police, the woman was identified as Nagina Khan and had introduced herself to the victim, Javed Khan, as a 22-year-old unmarried woman.

She allegedly trapped him in a romantic relationship and maintained it for nearly 2 years, during which they also had physical relations.

Javed, who worked as a private taxi driver, later discovered that Nagina was married and much older than him.

When he confronted her, she reportedly began to threaten and blackmail him, warning that she would falsely accuse him if he tried to leave her.

On October 7, Javed went to Nagina’s house in Kala Saiyyad Gol Pahadiya and allegedly hanged himself from an iron grill near the door using his scarf.

Accused book under abetment of suicide

Nagina has taken him to JAH Trauma Centre and claimed that he had fainted outside her house. However, doctor declared him dead on arrival and noticed strangulation marks on his neck.

A post-mortem confirmed death due to hanging and not from fainting as Nagina claimed.

After statements from Javed’s family, police registered a case against Nagina for abetment of suicide.

Investigations revealed that Nagina had been living as a tenant in Javed’s neighborhood about a year ago, where their relationship began. Police have taken the woman into custody for questioning.