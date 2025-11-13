 MP News: Over 30 Govt Teachers Booked For Using Fake Mark Sheets To Secure Job
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Over 30 Govt Teachers Booked For Using Fake Mark Sheets To Secure Job

MP News: Over 30 Govt Teachers Booked For Using Fake Mark Sheets To Secure Job

According to information, the STF has registered a case against 34 teachers. Among them, seven are from Gwalior. The investigation revealed that fake mark sheets were used to get government teaching jobs, and even the document verification reports were forged later.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 30 government school teachers across the state have been booked for getting jobs using fake D.Ed (Diploma in Education) mark sheets.

The Special Task Force (STF) exposed the alleged fraud carried out in the name of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Rangmandal Revival Stalls After MoU Signing; Format, Director, Artiste Selection Remain...
article-image

According to information, the STF has registered a case against 34 teachers.

Among them, seven are from Gwalior. The investigation revealed that fake mark sheets were used to get government teaching jobs, and even the document verification reports were forged later.

FPJ Shorts
'China Is Not As Smart As...': Netizens React As Recently Opened 758-Metre-Long Chinese Bridge Collapses Due To Landslide; Visuals Inside
'China Is Not As Smart As...': Netizens React As Recently Opened 758-Metre-Long Chinese Bridge Collapses Due To Landslide; Visuals Inside
Thane Residents Experience Early Winter Chill As Fog Blankets City In November
Thane Residents Experience Early Winter Chill As Fog Blankets City In November
'You Can't Marry My Daughter': When Hema Malini Remembered How Her Father Tried To Keep Her & Dharmendra Apart On Indian Idol Set
'You Can't Marry My Daughter': When Hema Malini Remembered How Her Father Tried To Keep Her & Dharmendra Apart On Indian Idol Set
Thane Zilla Parishad Issues Deadline For Disability Organizations To Register By November 30 Or Face Action
Thane Zilla Parishad Issues Deadline For Disability Organizations To Register By November 30 Or Face Action

Officials said an organised gang was helping candidates get jobs using fake documents.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Odisha Officials Visit City To Study ‘Bhopal Model’ Waste Management
article-image

Acting on the instructions of ADG Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, STF SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya’s team carried out a probe and checked documents from the concerned education offices.

The team found that the D.Ed mark sheets submitted by several teachers were not genuine.

The STF has filed cases against Gandharv Singh Rawat, Sahab Singh Kushwah, Brijesh Roriya, Mahendra Singh Rawat, Lokendra Singh, Ruby Kushwah, Ravindra Singh Rana, and Arjun Singh Chauhan, along with 26 others.

The accused teachers are posted in Morena, Shivpuri, Gwalior, and Indore districts.

SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya said that the inquiry proved that fake D.Ed mark sheets were used to get government jobs, and even the verification reports were forged.

The STF is now working to identify other members of the gang involved in this job scam.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Over 30 Govt Teachers Booked For Using Fake Mark Sheets To Secure Job

MP News: Over 30 Govt Teachers Booked For Using Fake Mark Sheets To Secure Job

Bhopal News: CMRS Begins Final Inspection Of Bhopal Metro; Commercial Run After Approval

Bhopal News: CMRS Begins Final Inspection Of Bhopal Metro; Commercial Run After Approval

Red Fort Blast Aftermath: 'Ap Apni Kaum Ko Samjhaiye,' Says Dhirendra Shastri After Muslim Members...

Red Fort Blast Aftermath: 'Ap Apni Kaum Ko Samjhaiye,' Says Dhirendra Shastri After Muslim Members...

MP News: Influenced By Social Media, Youth Steals ₹3 Lakh Cash To Buy Latest iPhone & Showcase...

MP News: Influenced By Social Media, Youth Steals ₹3 Lakh Cash To Buy Latest iPhone & Showcase...

MP News: 20-Year-Old Gwalior Man Ends Life After Betrayal By Married Woman With 4 Kids; FIR...

MP News: 20-Year-Old Gwalior Man Ends Life After Betrayal By Married Woman With 4 Kids; FIR...