MP News: Over 30 Govt Teachers Booked For Using Fake Mark Sheets To Secure Job

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 30 government school teachers across the state have been booked for getting jobs using fake D.Ed (Diploma in Education) mark sheets.

The Special Task Force (STF) exposed the alleged fraud carried out in the name of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

According to information, the STF has registered a case against 34 teachers.

Among them, seven are from Gwalior. The investigation revealed that fake mark sheets were used to get government teaching jobs, and even the document verification reports were forged later.

Officials said an organised gang was helping candidates get jobs using fake documents.

Acting on the instructions of ADG Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, STF SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya’s team carried out a probe and checked documents from the concerned education offices.

The team found that the D.Ed mark sheets submitted by several teachers were not genuine.

The STF has filed cases against Gandharv Singh Rawat, Sahab Singh Kushwah, Brijesh Roriya, Mahendra Singh Rawat, Lokendra Singh, Ruby Kushwah, Ravindra Singh Rana, and Arjun Singh Chauhan, along with 26 others.

The accused teachers are posted in Morena, Shivpuri, Gwalior, and Indore districts.

SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya said that the inquiry proved that fake D.Ed mark sheets were used to get government jobs, and even the verification reports were forged.

The STF is now working to identify other members of the gang involved in this job scam.