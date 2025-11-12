Bhopal News: Rangmandal Revival Stalls After MoU Signing; Format, Director, Artiste Selection Remain Unclear As Budget Hangs In Balance | Suyash Dwivedi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over a month has passed since an MoU was signed between National School of Drama (NSD) and Bharat Bhavan for reviving the Bhavan’s repertory Rangmandal, but progress on the ground is still missing.

Format and structure of the proposed Rangmandal, process for appointing its director and selection of artistes and technicians remain unclear.

The MoU was signed on October 11 in the presence of Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Rangmandal, Bharat Bhavan’s theatre repertory, was established with the Bhavan in 1984. Theatre doyen BV Karanth was its first director. The repertory earned national fame for excellent productions and was later shut down in 1999 after a series of controversies.

Plays staged by Rangmandal were directed by acclaimed names including Fritz Bennewitz, John Martin, Kavalam Narayan Pannikar, Habeeb Tanveer, Bansi Kaul, and M K Raina.

Revival was first announced at Bharat Bhavan’s 40th Foundation Day in February 2022 by then Culture Minister Usha Thakur. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav later endorsed it, culminating in last month’s MoU signing. Since then, things have remained at a standstill.

An official of Bharat Bhavan said discussions are underway with NSD. “After that, a format of Rangmandal will be prepared. Then, it will be decided who will be director and how artistes will be picked,” he said.

Another official said that a budget of around Rs 7 crore a year is needed for Rangmandal and nothing can move forward until it is sanctioned. He also said NSD will not control the repertory. “We will discuss issues with NSD as and when required, and it will advise us,” he said.

Director Culture NP Namdev said, “Whatever the MoU says will be done.” Refusing a firm timeline for the repertory launch, he said experts are still discussing its format and structure.

Why involve NSD?

A section of city artistes oppose NSD’s involvement in reviving Rangmandal, arguing the city has enough talent to run it. “Earlier, local artistes were the backbone of Rangmandal, even if directors came from outside the state. Government signed the MoU in a hurry, fearing protests,” a theatre actor-director said.