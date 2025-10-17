 Bhopal News: On 2nd Visit, CMRS Team Inspects Metro Stations, Operational Arrangements
The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) and his team recently made the second visit to the state capital and inspected the priority corridor mainline, track and facilities available at Metro Stations from Subhash Nagar till AIIMS

Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) and his team recently made the second visit to the state capital and inspected the priority corridor mainline, track and facilities available at Metro Stations from Subhash Nagar till AIIMS. Earlier, they had taken stock of the Metro train.

The second inspection is a crucial step in assessing the operational readiness of the Bhopal Metro Project. The final inspection by the Chief Commissioner of Rail Safety (CCRS) is due, following which passenger operations on the priority corridor will be cleared. 

Metro officials said that during the second visit, the CMRS team focused on the main line, stations, track, electrical and mechanical (E&M) systems, and other operational arrangements. The team assessed safety and technical standards at all stations from AIIMS to Subash Nagar and found them satisfactory. 

Sources in the Metro Rail Corporation said that after all the necessary inspections, the Bhopal Metro train is likely to get Commercial Operation permission by the month-end, but the state government will take the final call on the public rollout. 

Earlier, it appeared that the Metro may begin operations before Diwali, but that doesn’t seem likely now. The Metro is likely to commence service by the end of this month or in November.

