 MP News: Firecracker Experiment Turns Tragic In Shivpuri, 2 Suffer Severe Burns
Two men in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, suffered severe burns after a potash-based firecracker they were experimenting with exploded on Diwali. The incident occurred in the city’s Industrial Area, and both were rushed to the district hospital. Police have registered a case, citing unsafe handling of explosive materials, and an investigation is ongoing.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 11:13 AM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two men suffered severe burn injuries after a potash-based firecracker exploded in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on the day of Diwali (Monday).

According to information, the incident occurred in the city's Industrial Area. Both injured have been admitted to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to information, Veerpal Yadav, a resident of the Gaushala area, owns a gunny bag warehouse near the Guna Bypass in the Industrial Area.

On Monday, he was at the warehouse along with his acquaintance Kamal Singh Yadav, a shopkeeper from Fatehpur, who runs a small grocery store nearby.

Victims in stable condition

It is said that the 2 were experimenting with potash powder. They had filled it into a metal pipe to test it as a firecracker.

Suddenly, a loud explosion occurred and both men were caught in the flames and suffered serious burn injuries.

Hearing the explosion, nearby workers and locals rushed to the spot and immediately took the injured to the Shivpuri District Hospital.

Doctors have confirmed that both victims are now in stable condition but are being kept under observation due to the severity of their burns.

Following the incident, the Dehat Police Station registered a case and began an investigation into how the potash was being handled and whether any safety guidelines were violated.

Police sources said the explosion appears to have been caused by unsafe handling of explosive materials.

Further inquiry is underway.

