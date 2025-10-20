Bhopal News: Cops Recover 118 Stolen Two-Wheelers In A Month |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 118 two-wheelers have been recovered across the state from vehicle-lifters within a month, the police said on Sunday. At 38, the most two-wheelers were recovered in the district of Dhar, apart from seizing alleged loot worth Rs 25 lakh from the accused.

Their modus operandi was simple: fix sharp-edged objects on the roads, puncturing a vehicle’s tyres. Once the vehicle stops, loot the passengers.

In Bhopal, the T.T. Nagar police station recovered 10 expensive motorcycles, including some superbikes, stolen from various areas of the city.

Similar action was taken in other districts. The Mandhata police station in the Khandwa district busted an interstate vehicle theft gang and recovered 15 motorcycles.

The Badarwas police station in the Shivpuri district recovered 11 motorcycles, the Civil Lines police station in the Chhatarpur district recovered seven, the Bichhiya police station in Mandla recovered six, and the City Kotwali police in the Satna district recovered six bikes and a scooter.

The police in Katni, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Vidisha, Sagar, Dindori, Rewa, and Balaghat districts also arrested some accused and recovered stolen vehicles.