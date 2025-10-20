MP News: Diwali Celebrations Incomplete Without Gwalior’s Famous ‘Pooja Emerald’

Artisans from the Chitera community in Gwalior craft the sacred ‘Pooja Emerald’ with natural dyes and holy Ganga water ahead of Diwali | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of light is often considered incomplete without the famous ‘Pooja Emerald’ which is specially curated in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

The special emerald is made with natural dyes and the holy water of Ganga which reflects it’s spiritual significance and fine craftsmanship. It depicts Lakshmi Narayan along with a total of 11 deities.

Chitera Art Tradition of Gwalior

This unique blend of the highest purity of Chitera art is a part of the annual pujas in Gwalior and across the country. Even before Diwali, there is a high demand for it from different states including Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other states. To meet the high order demands, the Chitera community members create these emeralds throughout the year.

Generational Legacy of Artisans

The fifth generation of the Chitera community prepares these pages and is carrying forward the legacy of their ancestors. According to the artisans, their ancestors were brought to Gwalior by the Scindia rulers from Maharashtra to promote fine art and craftsmanship. Since then, the Chitera families has been keeping this art alive.

Months of Intricate Preparation

The preparation for making the pages for this puja starts 8 months in advance because curating them from the scratch with hands takes time due to the intricate handwork involved.

On an average, one family is able to make only 1500 to 2000 pages in an year. Notably, smaller-sized pages cost more in comparison to large one, as they require extra precision and effort.