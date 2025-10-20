 MP News: Diwali Celebrations Incomplete Without Gwalior’s Famous ‘Pooja Emerald’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMP News: Diwali Celebrations Incomplete Without Gwalior’s Famous ‘Pooja Emerald’

MP News: Diwali Celebrations Incomplete Without Gwalior’s Famous ‘Pooja Emerald’

The famous ‘Pooja Emerald’ depicts Lakshmi Narayan along with a total of 11 deities.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Artisans from the Chitera community in Gwalior craft the sacred ‘Pooja Emerald’ with natural dyes and holy Ganga water ahead of Diwali | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of light is often considered incomplete without the famous ‘Pooja Emerald’ which is specially curated in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.  

The special emerald is made with natural dyes and the holy water of Ganga which reflects it’s spiritual significance and fine craftsmanship. It depicts Lakshmi Narayan along with a total of 11 deities.    

Chitera Art Tradition of Gwalior

This unique blend of the highest purity of Chitera art is a part of the annual pujas in Gwalior and across the country. Even before Diwali, there is a high demand for it from different states including Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other states. To meet the high order demands, the  Chitera community members create these emeralds throughout the year.    

FPJ Shorts
Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit; 'Looks Like Bath Towel,' Say Netizens
Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit; 'Looks Like Bath Towel,' Say Netizens
Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For Its Return: 'Sabka Nazar Tha...'- VIDEO
Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For Its Return: 'Sabka Nazar Tha...'- VIDEO
Jain Boarding Land Deal: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Charity Commissioner’s Decision, Seeks Case Against Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol
Jain Boarding Land Deal: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Charity Commissioner’s Decision, Seeks Case Against Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol
Palghar News: Cyber Police Recover ₹41,550 In Online Sextortion Case After 2.5-Year Pursuit
Palghar News: Cyber Police Recover ₹41,550 In Online Sextortion Case After 2.5-Year Pursuit

Generational Legacy of Artisans

The fifth generation of the Chitera community prepares these pages and is carrying forward the legacy of their ancestors. According to the artisans, their ancestors were brought to Gwalior by the Scindia rulers from Maharashtra to promote fine art and craftsmanship. Since then, the Chitera families has been keeping this art alive.  

Months of Intricate Preparation

The preparation for making the pages for this puja starts 8 months in advance because curating them from the scratch with hands takes time due to the intricate handwork involved.  

Also Watch:

Read Also
MP News: Firecracker Experiment Turns Tragic In Shivpuri, 2 Suffer Severe Burns
article-image

On an average, one family is able to make only 1500 to 2000 pages in an year. Notably, smaller-sized pages cost more in comparison to large one, as they require extra precision and effort.    

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit; 'Looks Like Bath Towel,' Say...

Akshata Murty Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit; 'Looks Like Bath Towel,' Say...

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat & City-Wise Timings

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat & City-Wise Timings

Jaisalmer Bus Fire Accident: Death Toll Rises To 25 As Another Victim Succumbs To Injuries

Jaisalmer Bus Fire Accident: Death Toll Rises To 25 As Another Victim Succumbs To Injuries

'Diwali Is Not A Religious Festival,' Says Sadhguru

'Diwali Is Not A Religious Festival,' Says Sadhguru

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Files Nomination From...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Files Nomination From...