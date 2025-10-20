Bengaluru: Complaint Against Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Family Over Alleged ₹500 Crore Land Scam

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar | File Pic

Bengaluru October 20: A major controversy erupted after a complaint was filed against the family of former Union Minister and media baron Rajeev Chandrasekhar over an alleged ₹500 crore land scam in Bengaluru. He is also the Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President currently.

As per reports from South First, according to the complaint lodged by Advocate K. N. Jagadish, members of Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s family, including his wife and father-in-law, have been accused of illegally grabbing 150 acres of land in Dabaspet which located near Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The disputed land was originally allotted in 1996 to BPL India Ltd, a company whose directors reportedly included Chandrasekhar’s family members. The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) had allocated the land at a concessional rate of ₹6 crore, with the objective of promoting industrial development and generating employment opportunities in the region.

Land Sold Illegally

However, the complaint alleges that the company failed to set up the promised industrial projects and instead sold the land illegally in 2009, turning it into a massive real estate deal worth around ₹500 crores. The sale was allegedly carried out with the support of then Minister Subrahmanya Naidu, raising concerns about political and administrative collusion.

Misuse Of Public Land

Advocate Jagadish, in his complaint, has demanded a detailed investigation into the alleged misuse of public land and violation of KIADB regulations. He has also called for action against all individuals involved in what he described as a “large-scale industrial land scam disguised as development.”

No Official Response

FPJ tried reaching to the former minister and his family members, however, there has been no official response from Rajeev Chandrasekhar or his family regarding the allegations. The Karnataka authorities are expected to review the complaint and determine whether a formal probe will be initiated.

The case has gained significant attention because Rajeev Chandrasekhar is not only a former Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology but also the owner of prominent media networks Suvarna News and Asianet News.