 Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 21,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery | Azhar Khan

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 50 Jhelum Weekly Monday Lottery at 5 PM will be announced today, October 20, 2025. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 21,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear 50 Jhelum Weekly Lottery October 20, 2025, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
Trump Warns Hamas & Talks Tough On China, Says 'They Have To Be Good Or Be Eradicated'; Adds Beijing Paying '55% Tariffs' & Hints At Deal With Xi - VIDEO
Trump Warns Hamas & Talks Tough On China, Says 'They Have To Be Good Or Be Eradicated'; Adds Beijing Paying '55% Tariffs' & Hints At Deal With Xi - VIDEO
PM Modi Meets Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan To Exchange Diwali Greetings In New Delhi
PM Modi Meets Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan To Exchange Diwali Greetings In New Delhi
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Edge Past Bangladesh By 7 Runs In A Thrilling Encounter
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Edge Past Bangladesh By 7 Runs In A Thrilling Encounter

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high.

The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. However, the first prize for the 100 weekly lottery is Rs 10,00,000 and the ticket is priced at Rs 100 each.

The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 21,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 4,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

PM Modi Meets Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan To Exchange Diwali Greetings In New Delhi

PM Modi Meets Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan To Exchange Diwali Greetings In New Delhi

Sachkhand Express: India’s 'Langar On Wheels’ Serves Free Meals And Spreads Compassion Across...

Sachkhand Express: India’s 'Langar On Wheels’ Serves Free Meals And Spreads Compassion Across...

UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Celebrate Diwali With Unity, Inclusivity And Compassion

UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Celebrate Diwali With Unity, Inclusivity And Compassion

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...