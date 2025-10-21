 PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake

PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake

he clip allegedly showed Singh admitting that India is funding the Afghan Taliban to fight against Pakistan. However, a detailed investigation by the Press Trust of India’s (PTI) Fact Check Desk has confirmed that the video is digitally manipulated.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
The viral video |

Days after India and Afghanistan held a series of bilateral talks during Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to New Delhi, a purported video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surfaced on social media, sparking widespread controversy. The clip allegedly showed Singh admitting that India is funding the Afghan Taliban to fight against Pakistan. However, a detailed investigation by the Press Trust of India’s (PTI) Fact Check Desk has confirmed that the video is digitally manipulated.

The viral video, shared on social media platform X by a user named Mansoor Ahmed Dhillon (@MansoorDhillon_) on October 19, claimed that the footage was from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary celebrations. The post alleged that Rajnath Singh stated India was “funding the Taliban to fight Pakistan for dollars,” adding that it exposed “Hindutva’s dark ambition to destabilize Pakistan and Afghanistan in pursuit of Akhand Bharat.”

The shared viral video by a Pakistan X handle

PTI’s Fact Check Desk initiated a thorough digital analysis of the viral clip. According to the PTI Fact Check report, using the InVid tool, the desk extracted multiple keyframes from the video and ran them through Google Lens. The search revealed that several other social media handles had circulated the same video with identical claims.

FPJ Shorts
Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Lick Urine After Urinating In Temple Premises In Lucknow - VIDEO
Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Lick Urine After Urinating In Temple Premises In Lucknow - VIDEO
‘It’s Been A One-Woman Fight’: Hyderabad Pediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Challenges Stay On ‘ORS’ Drinks Ban
‘It’s Been A One-Woman Fight’: Hyderabad Pediatrician Dr Sivaranjani Challenges Stay On ‘ORS’ Drinks Ban
Palghar News: 25-Year-Old Arrested For Molestation And Assault In Vasai; Crime Branch Nabs Accused After Intensive Search
Palghar News: 25-Year-Old Arrested For Molestation And Assault In Vasai; Crime Branch Nabs Accused After Intensive Search
Mira Bhayandar: Clash Between Two Groups In Dachkul Pada After Girl’s Harassment; Over 20 Rickshaws Vandalised
Mira Bhayandar: Clash Between Two Groups In Dachkul Pada After Girl’s Harassment; Over 20 Rickshaws Vandalised

Further investigation traced the visuals in the viral clip to a legitimate video posted on Rajnath Singh’s official YouTube channel on October 18, 2025. The background and setting in the viral video matched footage from an event in Lucknow — specifically, the flagging-off ceremony of the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre.

Here is the original video

The report mentioned that it reviewed the full-length video of the Lucknow event and found no reference or statement by the Defence Minister about India funding the Afghan Taliban. In the original footage, Singh was heard praising India’s defence preparedness and referring to “Operation Sindoor” as an example of India’s growing military strength, stating that “victory has become a habit for us.”

To further verify the authenticity of the audio and thereby extracted and analysed it using the AI detection platform. The tool indicated that while the voice in the viral clip sounded realistic, it was likely an AI-generated impersonation.

Read Also
PIB Fact Check: Viral Claim That Government Will Monitor Social Media & Phone Calls Under ‘New...
article-image

Based on these findings, the report concluded that the viral video was digitally altered. The original visuals were taken from the BrahMos missile event, and a fake audio track was superimposed to mislead viewers.

The claim that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh admitted India is backing the Afghan Taliban to fight Pakistan during an RSS centenary event is false. The video is a doctored clip, originally depicting Singh’s address at the BrahMos missile flagging-off ceremony in Lucknow.

Source: Press Trust of India (PTI) Fact Check Desk

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Lick Urine After Urinating In Temple Premises In Lucknow - VIDEO

Dalit Man Beaten, Forced To Lick Urine After Urinating In Temple Premises In Lucknow - VIDEO

India Plans ₹10,000 Crore Deal With Russia For S-400 Missiles

India Plans ₹10,000 Crore Deal With Russia For S-400 Missiles

PM Modi Congratulates Rodrigo Paz Pereira On Becoming Bolivia’s President

PM Modi Congratulates Rodrigo Paz Pereira On Becoming Bolivia’s President

UP: Youth Abducted In Broad Daylight By Girlfriend’s Family Over Love Affair In Bulandshahr -...

UP: Youth Abducted In Broad Daylight By Girlfriend’s Family Over Love Affair In Bulandshahr -...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...