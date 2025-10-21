 UP: 12 Coaches Of Goods Train Carrying Coal Derail In Mathura; Rail Traffic Affected On Agra-Delhi Route - VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
Mathura: A major accident occurred on the Delhi-Agra railway track in Chaumuhan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, as a freight train carrying coal derailed near pole number 1408, under the jurisdiction of the Jaint police station. The incident took place at around 8:00 PM.

According to preliminary reports, approximately 12 coaches were derailed, severely affecting rail traffic in the region.

Rajasthan: 38-Wagons Of Goods Train Derails After Bull Strays Onto Tracks In Sikar; Video Surfaces
Railway officials and local police have reached the site. The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be determined. Visuals from the scene have surfaced, showing the derailed compartments, and are circulating on social media.

Railway teams began working to restore the derailed coaches, and by 10 p.m., train services resumed on the fourth line. The disruption caused significant inconvenience to passengers travelling on over a dozen trains.

While many passengers left the Junction Railway Station using alternative means of transport, others were seen waiting at the station for the tracks to reopen. Railway officials have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Instructions were issued to provide food and bottled water to the public at station stalls. Arrangements were also made to ensure passengers faced no difficulties in obtaining refunds.

The Agra–Palwal passenger train, which had been stationary at Vrindavan Road railway station, was removed from the fourth line at around 10:10 p.m. Cranes and other equipment were deployed to assist in the recovery efforts.

