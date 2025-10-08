Jaipur: Thirty-eight wagons of a goods train derailed on a freight corridor in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday night after a bull suddenly came on the tracks, officials said on Wednesday.
The train was going to Rewari from Phulera when it derailed. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Read Also
Sonam Wangchuk Visited By Wife Geetanjali In Jodhpur Jail, Supreme Court Questions Continued NSA...
"Thirty-eight wagons were derailed, of which 16 were empty and 22 were loaded with rice sacks. Two tracks of the freight corridor were affected due to the derailment, which occurred after a bull suddenly came on the tracks," a freight corridor official said, adding that restoration work has been initiated on the line.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)
FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: 38-Wagons Of Goods Train Derails After Bull Strays Onto Tracks In Sikar; Video Surfaces
California Becomes Third US State To Announce Diwali As An Official Statewide Holiday
Myanmar: At Least 40 Killed, Several Others Injured After Military Drops Bombs During Thadingyut Full Moon Festival & Anti-Junta Protest
Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: First Visuals Show Grand Preparations At Venue For Opening Of India's 1st Fully Digital Airport By PM Modi