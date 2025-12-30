Ahmedabad Accident Video: Speeding Car On Wrong Side Hits Autorickshaw, Scooter; Rider Flung Into Air

Speeding Car On Wrong Side Hits Autorickshaw, Scooter In Ahmedabad (Screengrab) | X/@SahilDo90793805

Ahmedabad: A shocking incident surfaced from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where a speeding car rammed into an autorickshaw and a scooter on Monday (December 29). The incident was caught on CCTV and the disturbing video surfaced online. The car was coming from the wrong direction.

The accident took place at Narayanpura Bhavin roundabout, when a white-coloured car coming at high speed first collided with a scooter and then with an autorickshaw. The impact of the collision was so severe that the direction of the autorickshaw changed and the scooter and the rider were flung into the air.

Video Of The Incident (Disturbing Video, Viewers Discretion Required):

The rider reportedly sustained severe injuries. Passers-by immediately rushed to the spot and helped the injured rider. The car driver also stopped the vehicle and came out of it. It is still not clear how many people were travelling in the autorickshaw and whether they sustained any injuries.

So far, there are no reports of any casualties in the accident. According to reports, the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Speeding Car Hits Scooter & Pedestrian In Ahmedabad:

Earlier this month, a speeding car rammed into a scooter at a zebra crossing. Two men travelling on the scooter were flung several metres into the air due to the collision. A pedestrian standing on the side of the road was also injured in the accident. The video of the accident also surfaced online. The accident took place when the rider of the scooter took a right turn without noticing that the car was coming from the other side of the road.

A speeding car hit and injured people riding a scooter in Ahmedabad. Always look left and right before crossing the road. Whose fault do you think it is?#Ahmedabad#CCTV#Accident pic.twitter.com/ObMriqky7U — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 18, 2025

Other vehicles travelling on the road also stopped creating disruption in traffic movement.