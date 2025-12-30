 Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Devotees Flood Temples With Prayers For Lord Vishnu; Visuals Go Viral
On this day, all temples worshipping Lord Vishnu prepare special arrangements and open a special gate to symbolise the auspicious occasion. The gateway is decorated with flowers and fruits and is scented with incense sticks to give the vibe of an earthy Vaikuntham

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025 |

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is one of the most sacred Ekadashis, which is celebrated in many parts of India. Thousands of devotees from the Telugu states visited major temples of Lord Vishnu, including Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, among others. Devotees participated in the auspicious Uttara Dwara (North Gate) Darshan, a significant ritual associated with the festival.

About Vaikuntha Ekadashi

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is one of the auspicious and sacred Ekadashi fasts, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is observed on the 11th lunar day of the waxing lunar fortnight of the solar month of Dhanu or Dhanurmasa (Margazhi month in Tamil Calendar). Vaikuntha Ekadashi marks the last Ekadashi of 2025. It is believed that devotees who observe this fast attain salvation and divine blessings. To seek special mercy and blessings from the Lord, people observe fasting rituals and avoid the intake of rice and grains. Some even observe a complete fasting pattern that keeps away even water, milk, and any other liquids.

A large number of devotees gather in Vrindavan

On this auspicious day, massive crowds of devotees were seen in Vrindavan and Mathura to have darshan of Banke Bihari, leading to extremely crowded conditions and overflowing enthusiasm.

Thousands of devotees offer prayers on Gyaras

In Tamil Nadu, the auspicious day was observed at the 1,800-year-old Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Perumal Temple located in Ulundurpet, Kallakurichi district, coinciding with the inauguration of the Swarga Vasal. Unique pujas and Mahaa Deepa Aradhana took place alongside Vedic recitations.

