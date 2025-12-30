Decade Of Hope Pays Off: Punjab Farmer Bags Rs 1 Crore Jackpot In Fatehgarh Sahib

A decade of persistence paid off spectacularly for a Fatehgarh Sahib farmer who discovered he had secured India's top lottery prize of Rs 1 crore from just a Rs 7 ticket.

Balkar Singh, who hails from Majri Sodhiyaan village, learned of his extraordinary fortune on December 29, though the draw itself had taken place five days earlier on December 24. For the past ten years, Singh had been a regular customer at Bittu Lottery Stall in Sirhind, purchasing tickets with hope but modest expectations.

The life-changing discovery sparked jubilant scenes across his village. Footage captured Singh reveling in traditional celebrations—dancing energetically to dhol drumbeats, sharing sweets with neighbors, and being honored with flower garlands by fellow villagers.

Singh, who sustains his family through farming, is no stranger to lottery wins, having previously claimed a Rs 90,000 prize. However, this latest windfall dwarfs all previous successes.

Attributing his fortune to divine grace, Singh outlined practical plans for his windfall. "I will invest this money in expanding my farming operations," he stated, adding that approximately 10 percent would be set aside for charitable purposes to assist those facing hardship.

Mukesh Kumar Bittu, proprietor of the lottery outlet, shared his excitement about the historic win. With 45 years in the lottery trade, he noted that while his establishment had previously distributed prizes reaching Rs 10 lakh, this marked the first time a Rs 1 crore winner emerged from his stall.

The delay in notifying Singh occurred due to the Shaheedi Samagam religious observance in Fatehgarh Sahib, during which Bittu closed his business for three consecutive days to participate in langar seva (community kitchen service). He informed Singh of the win once he learned of it himself.

The winning ticket was part of the Sikkim State Lottery, which operates three daily draws at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. Individual tickets retail for Rs 7, while complete lottery books are available for approximately Rs 140.