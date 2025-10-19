PIB Fact Check: Viral Claim That Government Will Monitor Social Media & Phone Calls Under ‘New Communication Rules’ Is Fake

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fact-checked a viral WhatsApp message claiming that the Government of India would start monitoring social media and phone calls under so-called “new communication rules.”

Debunking the viral claim, the PIB called it fake and clarified that no such rule has been implemented by the Government of India. It also urged citizens not to forward or share unverified information.

The misleading WhatsApp message alleged that new communication regulations would come into effect “from tomorrow,” enabling authorities to record all phone calls, monitor WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms, and link personal devices to government systems.

The message further warned users to be cautious about what they post online, advising them to alert family and friends to avoid using social media frequently. It falsely claimed that criticising the government, the Prime Minister, or commenting on political or religious issues could lead to arrest without a warrant.

The viral message also mentioned a supposed process involving police notification, cybercrime investigation, and legal action, urging recipients to “take the matter seriously,” refrain from posting “inappropriate messages,” and share the alert widely to “spread awareness.”

The PIB has clarified that these claims are baseless and have no connection with any government policy or rule.