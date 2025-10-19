Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: FIR Against Tej Pratap Yadav In Mahua For Using Vehicle With Police Logo During Campaign

FIR Against Tej Pratap Yadav In Mahua For Using Vehicle With Police Logo During Campaign | X

Patna, October 19: A case has been registered against national president of Jan Shakti Janata Dal and candidate from Mahua Assembly constituency Tej Pratap Yadav for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during the election campaign ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

According to a report by Jagran, the Mahua Circle Officer (CO) lodged an FIR at Mahua Police Station after a video surfaced online showing a Bolero SUV with a police logo and blue-red beacon lights leading Tej Pratap Yadav’s nomination rally. The incident is being treated as a violation of the Election Commission’s rules, which prohibit the use of police-like symbols or escorts during campaigns.

The video went viral on social media, after which the district police took notice and an FIR was filed against Tej Pratap Yadav under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 for breaching the code of conduct.

The FIR states that Tej Pratap Yadav, who filed his nomination for the 126-Mahua Assembly seat on October 16, was seen accompanied by the said vehicle (registration number BR 03AR 1820) during his rally. The vehicle, marked “Police” and fitted with red and blue lights, was allegedly used as an escort ahead of his campaign convoy.

तेज प्रताप यादव का दुर्भाग्य देखिए



- माता-पिता मुख्यनंत्री रहे हैं

- छोटा भाई डिप्टी CM रहा है

- बहनें सांसद रही हैं और हैं

- ख़ुद मंत्री रहे हैं



लेकिन जब चुनावी नामांकन करने गए तो परिवार का कोई नहीं था



तेजू भैया के दर्द का अंदाज़ा इससे लगाइये कि वो अपनी दादी की तस्वीर साथ pic.twitter.com/px0kTZOEs8 — @Ayansh 166 (@yashvirs166) October 17, 2025

Authorities have clarified that such actions, especially during election time, violate the Model Code of Conduct as political candidates are not allowed to use vehicles that resemble police or government vehicles in any form.

A video of the incident shows a white Bolero with the word “Police” written on it, followed by supporters carrying party flags of Tej Pratap Yadav’s Jan Shakti Janata Dal. The footage quickly spread across social media. Police have said that further investigation is underway.

Bihar Election Dates

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. Voters across the state will cast their votes to elect representatives for all 243 assembly seats. The counting of votes and the announcement of results will take place on November 14, 2025.

The Election Commission has urged voters to participate in large numbers to ensure a fair and transparent election process. Political parties, including the JD(U), RJD, BJP and Congress have already started campaigning across the state ahead of the polls.