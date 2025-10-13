Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav To Contest From Mahua Seat, Announces Janshakti Janata Dal - VIDEO

Left: JJD state president Madan Yadav Right:Tej Pratab Yadav | X/@TejYadav14

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's estranged son Tej Pratap Yadav will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls from the Mahua seat in Vaishali district, returning to the seat where he registered his maiden victory in 2015. He will contest as the official candidate of his newly formed Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD)

Yadav had won the Hasanpur constituency in the 2020 elections as an RJD candidate, but following his expulsion from the party earlier this year, he has decided to shift back to his stronghold Mahua.

"Tej Pratap Yadav, National President of the Janshakti Janata Dal, will contest the Bihar Assembly elections from Mahua constituency in Vaishali district," party's state president Madan Yadav made the announcement during a press conference, also revealing the names of other candidates in the first list.

Notably, after being expelled from the RJD, Tej Pratap formed a new party named Janshakti Janta Dal.

On Monday, the JJD released its list of candidates for the upcoming elections, with Tej Pratap set to file his nomination from Mahua on October 16.

Tej Pratap has also formed an alliance with five regional parties, including the Vanchit Vikaas Insaan Party (VVIP) and the Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM), to bolster his political influence in the state.

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the results scheduled on November 14.

The NDA led by the BJP and JD(U) will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Congress, RJD, CPI (ML), CPI, the CPM, and Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj will also contest on all 243 seats.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal has said that the party will announce its first list of candidates for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly polls on Monday evening.