Ayodhya Gears Up For Record-Breaking Deepotsav 2025 With 26 Lakh Diyas |

Ayodhya: Ayodhya is set to glow brighter than ever as preparations for Deepotsav 2025 enter their final phase. This year, more than 26 lakh earthen lamps will illuminate the Saryu ghats, and over 2,100 devotees will participate in a collective Maha Aarti, aiming to set two new world records. For those who cannot be physically present, the Shri Ayodhya Ji Tirth Vikas Parishad has launched an innovative digital campaign — ‘Ek Diya Ram Ke Naam’ — to connect devotees across the globe.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh announced the initiative, saying devotees worldwide can light a virtual diya for Lord Ram and offer prayers through the Divya Ayodhya app. “Deepotsav has transformed into a global celebration of faith and devotion. Through ‘Ek Diya Ram Ke Naam’, devotees can take part spiritually, ensuring that distance does not become a barrier to devotion,” he said.

The Divya Ayodhya app allows devotees from around the world to digitally light diyas and perform online offerings during the festival. Registrations have opened for global participants who wish to offer their prayers virtually.

To enhance the spiritual experience, the Parishad has introduced three special packages — ‘Ram Jyoti’ (₹2,100), ‘Sita Jyoti’ (₹1,100), and ‘Lakshman Jyoti’ (₹501). Each includes sacred items such as roli, Saryu water, Ayodhya soil, ramdana, mishri, raksha sutra, Hanuman Garhi laddoos, and miniature Padukas, which will be delivered to devotees’ homes.

Technology meets tradition

The Divya Ayodhya app is more than a digital platform for offerings. It provides comprehensive information about temples, guided tours, accommodation, and transport facilities. Developed under the Uttar Pradesh Homestay Scheme, it also connects tourists with local hosts, offering a deeper cultural experience of Ayodhya.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, and participants can register at www.divyaayodhya.com/bookdiyaprashad.

Minister Jaiveer Singh said the initiative represents a perfect blend of devotion and digital innovation. “This effort bridges faith and technology. Deepotsav 2025 is not merely a festival of lamps, but of unity, devotion, and shared emotion. Through ‘Ek Diya Ram Ke Naam’, devotees everywhere can feel spiritually connected to Ayodhya and Lord Ram,” he said.

The initiative ensures that the divine light of Deepotsav 2025 transcends boundaries, spreading Ayodhya’s radiance and spirit of devotion to every corner of the world.