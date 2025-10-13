Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide Case: Punjab SC Panel 'Dissatisfied' Over Police SIT Report

Y Puran Kumar |

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction over the report submitted by Chandigarh police on the action taken so far in the suicide case of Haryana police ADGP Y Puran Kumar.

Stating that as per the report, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and the investigation is currently in progress, an official release said that the Commission expressed its dissatisfaction over the same and the Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi directed the Chandigarh Police officials to proceed in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict in Lalita Kumari vs State of Uttar Pradesh.

He instructed them to take immediate action and arrest the 14 individuals named in the suicide note of the deceased officer.

He further pointed out that the report submitted did not include a copy of the FIR, leaving it unclear whether an FIR has been registered against the 14 officials mentioned in the suicide note. The Commission was also not provided with written details regarding the SIT constituted to probe the case, he added.

Garhi also met the family members of late IPS officer Kumar and assured them that the Commission would make all possible efforts with firm resolve to ensure justice for the bereaved family.