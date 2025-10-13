Karwa Chauth Celebrations Turn Tragic As Woman Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing In Punjab's Barnala | X

Barnala: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman collapsed and died during Karwa Chauth celebrations in Punjab's Barnala district. on Friday, October 10. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Asha Rani. The incident was recorded on camera, and its video surfaced online.

Rani collapsed when she was dancing with her friends during the Karwa Chauth fast. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Video Of The Incident:

Karwa Chauth celebration in Barnala turn tr@gic after woman coll@pses while dancing#KarwaChauth #KarwaChauthcelebration pic.twitter.com/dz3G5APp7r — True Scoop (@TrueScoopNews) October 13, 2025

In the video, it could be seen that Rani, draped in a yellow saree, was dancing to Punjabi songs when suddenly she collapsed. It created panic among the other people present at the spot.

Notably, Rani had gone to a neighbour's house for the Karwa Chauth celebration along with her huband Tarsem Lal and her granddaughter, reported NDTV. As the moon was not sighted and the women of the area who kept started dancing. Rani also joined them, and while dancing she collapsed. Rani's family reportedly involves in a social work.

The festival of Karwa Chauth is celebrated with great devotion and love across India, especially in the northern region of the country. This sacred occasion holds deep significance for married women, who observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands’ long life, happiness, and prosperity.

Delhi Cop Dies Of Heart Attack:

Incidents of deaths due to sudden heart attacks have risen in India over the past few years. Last week, an assistant sub-inspector collapsed and died of a heart attack in Delhi's Tis Hazari court premises. The incident, which took place on Monday (October 6) was captured on CCTV. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to doctors, the cause of death is suspected to be a heart attack. As per a report by PTI, Kumar was posted in the court's security and screening wing.