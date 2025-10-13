Barnala Tragedy: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing During Karwa Chauth Celebration; VIDEO

59-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing During Karwa Chauth Celebration. | X

Barnala (Punjab), October 13: A moment of joy turned into deep sorrow when a 59-year-old woman named Asha Rani collapsed and died while dancing during a Karwa Chauth celebration in Punjab's Barnala. The tragic incident was caught on camera and the video shows that the woman collapses while dancing during the celebration and dies on the spot.

The incident reportedly took place in the Tapa Mandi area, which was captured on camera, and the video has now gone viral across social media platforms.

According to the reports, Asha Rani was dancing with a group of women during a festive gathering organised to mark Karwa Chauth. She suddenly appeared to lose her balance, stumbled and tried to steady herself, but within seconds, she fell face down on the floor.

At first, no one realised the seriousness of the situation, as the music continued and others kept dancing. Moments later, the people present at the spot rushed towards her aid when they saw she wasn’t moving.

Family members and locals immediately took her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. The doctors confirmed that she had suffered a massive heart attack.

As per reports, Asha Rani had reportedly been fasting for her husband’s long life as part of the Karwa Chauth tradition earlier in the day. The sudden tragedy during what was meant to be a joyous festival has left her family and neighbours in shock.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns over the growing number of sudden heart attack cases in the country. These incidents have occurred even among the most healthy individuals in the recent past.

In another incident, actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman (43) also died of a heart attack in Amritsar. Ghuman also appeared in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and held the title of Mr.India 2009. He collapsed during treatment for shoulder pain at a private hospital and died on the spot.

Due to the recent cases of heart attacks in Punjab, the people of the state should remain cautious, they should also undergo regular health check-ups and avoid excessive physical strain, especially during fasting or celebrations.