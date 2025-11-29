VIDEO: Brave Man Leaps Into Pond To Rescue Stranded Driver Drowning With SUV In Uttar Pradesh, Netizens Demand 'Bravery Award' For His Efforts | X @Benarasiyaa

A dramatic rescue from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit has captured widespread attention after a man risked his life to save a drowning driver trapped inside a sinking SUV. The incident unfolded when Shubham Tiwari, who was driving an SUV, landed in a pond while attempting to avoid hitting a child who suddenly appeared on the road.

As the vehicle plunged into the water and began to sink, resident Faizal, who happened to be nearby on a boat, leaped into action. Without wasting a second, he maneuvered his boat toward the sinking SUV and jumped into the pond to reach Tiwari, who was motionless and struggling for his life.

WATCH VIDEO:

Shubham Tiwari, driving a SUV landed in a pond while trying to save a kid on the road in UP's Pilibhit. In a daring rescue, Faizal on a boat put his life on the line and showed exemplary courage to save Tiwari drowing with the SUV. The victim was finally rescued and extricated… pic.twitter.com/cOVOzUe9US — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 29, 2025

Eyewitness footage shows Faizal fighting the water currents and the weight of the vehicle as he pulled the trapped driver out just in time. His swift and fearless actions saved Tiwari from drowning, turning what could have been a fatal accident into a miraculous escape.

The video of the rescue has since gone viral, with social media users showering praise on Faizal for his extraordinary courage. Many have urged authorities to formally recognise his act of bravery.

One user wrote, “Requesting Pilibhit Police to acknowledge the exemplary bravery of this man. Rare act of courage which should not go unnoticed.”

As the clip continues to circulate, calls for Faizal to receive a bravery award are growing louder, with netizens hailing him as a real-life hero whose selfless act deserves official honour.

