Beer Truck Overturns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Crowd Rushes to Pick Up Bottles Instead of Helping Trapped & Injured Driver | WATCH |

A shocking scene unfolded in the Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, after a truck transporting beer overturned on Ranjangaon Road on its way to a delivery station. The accident occurred when the driver drifted sharply to avoid a man standing on the road, causing the vehicle to lose balance and topple over. The impact crushed the truck’s cabin, trapping the driver inside.

As beer bottles and cans were scattered across the road, what followed left bystanders & netizens stunned. Instead of attempting to help the injured driver, several people rushed toward the overturned truck, only to begin collecting the beer cans. Within minutes, the accident site resembled a frenzy and loot-like situation, with individuals crowding to grab bottles while the trapped driver remained inside the crushed cabin.

WATCH VIDEO:

Some responsible residents quickly alerted the authorities. Upon receiving the call, the Waluj MIDC police arrived at the location and immediately worked to disperse the crowd. Officers focused on rescuing the trapped driver, who required careful extrication due to the severe damage to the cabin.

Police officials later stated that freeing the driver took time due to the extent of the cabin’s collapse. They also expressed concern over the public’s reckless behaviour, noting that rushing toward a crash site not only endangers bystanders but also obstructs rescue efforts.

Authorities urged citizens to prioritise safety and humanity in such situations. They emphasised that during any road accident, the first response should always involve helping the injured and keeping the area clear for emergency teams, not gathering spilled goods.