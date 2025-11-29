Dance Girl Spotted Brandishing Police Service Revolver At Private Event In Bihar, FIR Filed Against 3 After Video Goes Viral | X @Live_Hindustan

In a private affair of a Chhathiyar (sixth day after a baby's birth) celebrations at Rampur Bairagi village in the Mufassil Police Station area in Bihar, a Police constable openly let a dance girl use his service revolver to brandish while dancing. The video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media, prompting strict action against the accused. So far, the Bihar Police have logged FIRs against three individuals involved in the incident, according to the reports.

The incident unfolded during Pawan Sahni's son's Chhathiyar feast when Amit Chaudhary, a police constable posted at the Kuchai Court police station in Gopalganj, handed a pistol to the dancer. The dance girl was seen brandishing the weapon while dancing around other individuals present at the event.

WATCH VIDEO:

Reportedly, on Wednesday night, constable Amit Chaudhary also spotted doing celebratory firing at the scene, terrifying the villagers. His brother, Misir Chaudhary, and fire department constable Anmol Tiwari were also present at the scene. When villagers protested against brandishing weapons, police personnel allegedly assaulted them, causing chaos. The matter escalated after a video of the incident went viral.

Police Action:

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police at Mufussil police station took immediate action and registered an FIR against Amit Chaudhary, Misir Chaudhary, Anmol Tiwari, and unidentified individuals. Raids have been launched to arrest the three.

DSP Vivek Deep stated that the misuse of a government weapon is a serious disciplinary offense and the accused will be prosecuted under stringent sections, including the Arms Act. Police are investigating the authenticity of the video.

