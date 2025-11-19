'Galti Ho Gayi... Maaf Kardo': Youth Pleads After Reels Filmed Inside Telangana Police Patrolling Car Goes Viral; WATCH | X @GudumbaSatti

A bizarre incident from Telangana has gone viral after two young men were seen filming Instagram reels inside a police patrolling vehicle belonging to Adilabad Police Station. The video, reportedly shot inside an Innova patrol car, triggered immediate backlash online and led to swift action from the authorities.

According to CI Sunil, a case has been registered against the youths for unauthorized access into the police vehicle and for creating and uploading the reel to social media. An investigation is now underway, and officials confirmed that strict legal action will be taken against those involved.

WATCH VIDEO:

The two youths, identified through their Instagram handles as Shaik Faiz and Affan Shaik, posted a video apology just two hours ago, after the controversy exploded online. In the apology clip, one of them can be heard pleading for forgiveness, saying, “Galti ho gayi sir, dobara nahi karenge, Maaf kardo sir.” (It was a mistake, we will not do it again, please forgive us, sir.)

In the apology, they claimed that the police van arrived near the location where they were playing cricket as part of routine duty. They said they approached the vehicle, accessed it secretly, and filmed the reel without permission. The brief stunt, however, has now landed them in legal trouble.

The video of the youths casually walking out of the official patrol vehicle and posing has sparked questions about security, police protocol, and the growing trend of risky social media stunts. Adilabad Police said the matter is being taken seriously, and further proceedings will follow after the investigation.

