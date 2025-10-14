BJP Leader Nishikant Dubey Accuses Pakistan Of Attacks On Schools & Health Workers In UNGA Speech - VIDEO

BJP Leader Nishikant Dubey | X

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York. He said that Pakistan is a country that is one of the most serious violators of the CAAC (Children and Armed Conflict) agenda.

He stated, "We strongly condemn their attempt to divert the world's attention from the grave abuses against children within their borders, as evidenced by the Secretary-General's 2025 report on CAAC and the ongoing cross-border terrorism. Beyond their borders, the same report detailed attacks by Pakistan on health workers in schools—particularly girls' schools—and incidents along the Afghanistan border where cross-border shelling and airstrikes by Pakistan were directly responsible for the killing and maiming of Afghan children."

He also said, "The international community has not forgotten the brutal, targeted attacks carried out by Pakistan-trained terrorists that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. In a considered and balanced response, India exercised its legitimate right to defend its people against terrorism and bring its organisers and perpetrators to justice, carrying out surgical strikes on nine terrorist hideouts under Operation Sindoor in May 2025."

He further said, "In contrast, Pakistan deliberately targeted our border villages, resulting in the deaths of numerous civilians, including children. Pakistan must look at itself in the mirror, stop preaching on this platform, and act to protect children within its borders."

On Friday October 9, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the UNGA, made baseless claims of downing seven Indian jets during the military confrontation with India in May.

Pakistan has repeatedly made unverified claims of shooting down six Indian Air Force jets, assertions that India has consistently dismissed as “baseless,” citing the lack of any supporting evidence from Pakistan. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came forward with yet another unsubstantiated claim, alleging the downing of seven jets.