'Pakistan Is A Menace To Entire World': Indian Diplomat Rentala Srinivas' Fiery Speech At UNGA 2025 Over Terrorism | VIDEO

'Pakistan's Reputation Speaks For Itself': Indian Diplomat Rentala Srinivas Slams Pakistan At UNGA 2025 Over Terrorism | VIDEO | X

New York: Indian diplomat Rentala Srinivas on Saturday, September 27, directly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly, accusing the country of long-standing cross-border terrorism.



Speaking after Pakistan’s response to India’s statements, Srinivas said, “Pakistan's reputation speaks for itself. Its fingerprints are so visible in terrorism across so many geographies. It is a menace not only to its neighbours, but to the entire world.”



Have a look at his statement here:

"Pakistan’s reputation speaks for itself. It’s fingerprints are so visible in terrorism across so many geographies. It is a menace not only to its neighbors but to the entire world"



Indian Diplomat Rentala Srinivas hits out at Pakistan at UNGA pic.twitter.com/spFXFiUBmj — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 28, 2025

UN Remarks Highlight Cross-Border Terror



Srinivas’s remarks came after an address by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who described Pakistan as an “epicentre of global terrorism” and cited the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people in April. Jaishankar called for concerted international action against nations that sponsor terror, urging the global community to choke financing, sanction prominent terrorists, and condemn state-backed terror.



Opening his speech, Jaishankar reminded delegates of the UN Charter’s founding ideals, “The UN Charter calls on us not just to prevent war, but to build peace. Not just to defend rights, but to uphold the dignity of every human being.” He added that India had confronted cross-border terrorism since its independence and stressed that countering terrorism was a global priority because it combines bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan Condemned for State-Sponsored Terror



Srinivas highlighted that no arguments or untruths could whitewash acts of terrorism. He said, “It is telling that a neighbour who was not named chose to nevertheless respond and admit their long-standing practice of cross-border terrorism.” His statements came amid Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s UN address, in which he criticised India’s policies in Kashmir and accused India of violating the Indus Waters Treaty.



India rejected Sharif’s claims, condemning Pakistan for glorifying terrorism and engaging in what it described as absurd theatrics at the UN. Srinivas and Jaishankar’s remarks reinforce India’s stance that Pakistan’s support for terror networks poses a threat not just to its neighbours but to global security.