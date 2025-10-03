 'All Hell Will Break Out Against Hamas': Donald Trump Sets Sunday Evening Deadline For Gaza Deal
Trump also stated that Hamas is being given one last chance to release the Israeli hostages and end the hostilities, warning that "there will be peace one way or the other."

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 08:50 PM IST
US President Donald Trump | X/@WhiteHouse

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday offered a strong deadline for Hamas to respond to his Gaza peace plan, saying if Hamas hasn’t agreed to the proposal by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, “all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out.”

"Hamas has been a ruthless and violent threat, for many years, in the Middle East! They have killed (and made lives unbearably miserable), culminating with the October 7th MASSACRE, in Israel, babies, woman, children, old people, and many young men and women, boys and girls, getting ready to celebrate their future lives together," Trump said on Truth Social.

"As retribution for the October 7th attack on civilization, more than 25,000 Hamas “soldiers” have already been killed. Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, “GO,” for their lives to be quickly extinguished", he added.

He further said,"As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed. I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help

Trump's Truth Social post

Trump's Truth Social post |

The US President has been waiting to hear Hamas’ response to the 20-point plan he unveiled alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

Netanyahu said during their joint press conference that Israel agreed to the framework, which spells out an end to the war, the release of hostages and a redevelopment plan for the devastated enclave.

According to Trump's 20-point peace plan, a temporary governing board would be formed, chaired by the US President himself and joined by leaders including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The framework makes clear that no one in Gaza would be forced to leave, and stipulates that the war would cease immediately if both Israel and Hamas accept the terms.

