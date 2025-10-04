US: Indian Student Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunman While Working At Gas Station In Dallas - VIDEO

Chandrashekar Pole | X/@nawababrar131

Dallas: A tragic incident has come to light from Dallas, US, where a 27-year-old Indian student was reportedly shot dead. The deceased has been identified as Chandrashekar Pole, originally from Hyderabad. Pole was working at a gas station last night when he was killed by an unidentified gunman.

Pole had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in India before travelling to the United States in 2023 to pursue higher studies in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas, Dallas.

He completed his master’s degree six months ago and had been seeking a full-time job while working part-time at the gas station to support his daily needs.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao visited the bereaved family.

The family of the deceased has urged the government to assist in repatriating Chandrashekar's body to Hyderabad. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is yet to issue a formal statement on the matter.

Earlier last month, a shooting incident took place at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, according to ICE acting Director Todd Lyons. ﻿The suspect reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. Two people have were killed in the incident.

Earlier in the month, a man from Haryana was shot dead in the US for allegedly stopping a man from urinating on the road outside the store where he worked.