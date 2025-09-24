Dallas Shooting: 3 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire At ICE Facility - VIDEO

CCTV screengrab | X

At least three people have been reported injured on Wednesday morning after a shooting incident took place at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, according to ICE acting Director Todd Lyons. ﻿The suspect reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

“Preliminary information is a possible sniper,” Lyons said. “We have three individuals that are down at this time. We’re not sure on their condition. They’ve been taken to the hospital,” he added.

CCTV footage of several emergency vehicles along a highway near the facility has surfaced.

Identities of the injured is yet to be known. It is unsure whether they were ICE employees or not. There is no confirmation on the condition of those injured.

The shooter has been identified as a white male, according to New York Post.

"There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Field Office. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound. While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X.

Vice President JD Vance reacting to the incident said,"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families."

The shooting incident comes months after an attack on the Fourth of July at a Texas immigration detention centre. A police officer was injured in the incident after being shot in the neck. At least 11 people have been charged in connection with that attack.

Days after this incident, a separate attack took place, when a heavily armed man opened fire on federal agents with an assault rifle at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border, injuring a police officer before law enforcement officers shot and killed him.