 China: Black Bear Attacks Keeper During Show At Hangzhou Safari Park; Netizens Demand End To Animal Performances
China: Black Bear Attacks Keeper During Show At Hangzhou Safari Park; Netizens Demand End To Animal Performances

China: Black Bear Attacks Keeper During Show At Hangzhou Safari Park; Netizens Demand End To Animal Performances

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 12:39 AM IST
article-image

A routine animal show at Hangzhou Safari Park in East China’s Zhejiang Province turned chaotic on Saturday when a black bear suddenly attacked its keeper moments after completing a performance. The shocking 46-second incident, widely shared on social media, has reignited public debate over whether animal performances should be banned in China.

Bear Lunges Twice as Staff Rush to Help

Videos posted online show audience members watching as two keepers guided two black bears onto the stage for the next segment of the show. While one bear performed as instructed, the second bear just as it approached the stage suddenly pounced on its keeper knocking him to the ground.

The keeper struggled to escape as nearby staff rushed in, using chairs and poles to separate the animal from the fallen handler. After being pulled away once, the bear lunged a second time, forcing staff to intervene again with greater urgency.

Zoo: No Injuries; Bear Triggered by Food Smell

In an official statement issued on Saturday, Hangzhou Safari Park confirmed that neither the keeper nor the bear was injured. The park explained that the keeper had been carrying a large bag of carrots and apples—items used as rewards during training. According to the zoo, the bear likely smelled the food, became overly excited, and instinctively leapt toward the bag, triggering the sudden attack.

The zoo added that the incident has prompted the keeper to be “more cautious in his future interactions with the animal.”

article-image

Bear Removed from Performances After the Incident

Authorities at the safari park have since removed the black bear from all upcoming shows as a precaution. Park officials reiterated that the bear’s actions appeared to be driven by food motivation rather than aggression.

Renewed Calls to Ban Animal Shows

The incident sparked extensive online discussion, with many users questioning the ethics and safety of using wild animals in performances. Several argued that such shows impose undue stress on animals and pose risks to both performers and visitors.

China: Black Bear Attacks Keeper During Show At Hangzhou Safari Park; Netizens Demand End To Animal...

China: Black Bear Attacks Keeper During Show At Hangzhou Safari Park; Netizens Demand End To Animal...

