2 Indian Tourists Jailed For 5 Years & Caned 12 Times For Robbing, Assaulting Sex Workers In Singapore

Representative Image

Singapore: Two male tourists from India, accused of robbing and assaulting two sex workers in hotel rooms during a vacation in Singapore, were each sentenced to five years and one month in prison, along with 12 strokes of the cane on Friday. A Singapore court pronounced the order.

The accused has been identified as 23-year-old Arokkiyasami Daison and 27-year-old Rajendran Mayilarasan pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt while robbing the women, according to a report by The Straits Times.

Arokkiyasami and Rajendran arrived in Singapore from India on April 24 for a holiday. Two days later, while walking in the Little India area, an unknown man reached out to them and asked if they were interested in hiring sex workers.

The man provided them with contact details of two sex workers. The duo then approached one of the woman and called her to a hotel room at around 6:00 PM.

Once inside the room, they tied the woman's hands and legs with clothing and slapped her. They stole her of her jewellery, SGD 2,000 (₹137677.44)in cash, her passport, and her bank cards.

The same night at around 11 p.m., they set up a meeting with the second woman at another hotel. When she arrived, they dragged her by her arms to rob her, and Rajendran covered her mouth to stop her from screaming.

They robbed SGD 800 (₹55070.98) in cash, two mobile phones, and her passport, threatening her not to leave the room until they returned.

Authorities arrested the duo after a police complaint from the sex workers. During the police interrogation, Dyson and Rajendran claimed they carried out the attack because they nedded money.