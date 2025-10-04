 African Union Launches 10-Year Initiative To Improve Education In Africa & Elevate Teachers' Role In Continent's Development
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAfrican Union Launches 10-Year Initiative To Improve Education In Africa & Elevate Teachers' Role In Continent's Development

African Union Launches 10-Year Initiative To Improve Education In Africa & Elevate Teachers' Role In Continent's Development

This came as the three-day Pan African Conference on Teacher Education took place at the AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa from Wednesday to Friday, under the theme "Advancing Strategies for Teacher Training, Recognition, and Professional Development."

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
African Union Launches 10-Year Initiative To Improve Education In Africa & Elevate Teachers' Role In Continent's Development | File Pic

Addis Ababa: The African Union (AU) has launched a decade-long initiative to improve learning across Africa and elevate teachers' role in the continent's development.

About The Initiative

This came as the three-day Pan African Conference on Teacher Education took place at the AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa from Wednesday to Friday, under the theme "Advancing Strategies for Teacher Training, Recognition, and Professional Development."

During the conference, the AU, along with African ministers of education, launched the AU Decade of Accelerated Action for the Transformation of Education and Skills Development in Africa (2025-2034), signaling a renewed continental commitment to achieving inclusive and quality education, directly aligned with the goals of Agenda 2063 and the global Sustainable Development Goals, Xinhua news agency reported.

FPJ Shorts
Bobby Darling Struggles To Walk After Being Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Express Concern & Pray For Her Recovery: 'Hope She Is Fine...'– VIDEO
Bobby Darling Struggles To Walk After Being Spotted In Mumbai, Fans Express Concern & Pray For Her Recovery: 'Hope She Is Fine...'– VIDEO
Kerala Govt Provides Job To Son Of Kottayam Medical College Building Collapse Victim
Kerala Govt Provides Job To Son Of Kottayam Medical College Building Collapse Victim
Jammu & Kashmir Board Of School Education Issues Datesheet For Class 10 Exams; Nearly 95,000 Students To Appear
Jammu & Kashmir Board Of School Education Issues Datesheet For Class 10 Exams; Nearly 95,000 Students To Appear
Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Marries Lovish Oberoi In Classic Sabyasachi Red Lehenga & 'Ayushmati Bhava' Dupatta
Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Marries Lovish Oberoi In Classic Sabyasachi Red Lehenga & 'Ayushmati Bhava' Dupatta

The high-level gathering also marked the launch of six other continental strategic frameworks, with an overarching goal of addressing pressing challenges within education, including widespread teacher shortages, issues of gender equity, and the effective integration of technology into classrooms.

Addressing the conference, Gaspard Banyankimbona, AU commissioner for education, science, technology and innovation, said "despite their pivotal role, teachers across Africa face shortages, inadequate training, low morale, and insufficient recognition." He underscored concerted efforts to reform education systems in Africa to address the pressing challenges concerning teacher education.

Echoing this sentiment, Ethiopian State Minister of Education Ayelech Eshete said the rapidly growing school-aged population and shortage of qualified teachers across Africa demand urgent attention among policymakers, as well as continental and international partners. Only nine sub-Saharan African countries are expected to have enough primary school teachers by 2030, according to the state minister.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

African Union Launches 10-Year Initiative To Improve Education In Africa & Elevate Teachers' Role In...

African Union Launches 10-Year Initiative To Improve Education In Africa & Elevate Teachers' Role In...

2 Indian Tourists Jailed For 5 Years & Caned 12 Times For Robbing, Assaulting Sex Workers In...

2 Indian Tourists Jailed For 5 Years & Caned 12 Times For Robbing, Assaulting Sex Workers In...

Hours After Donald Trump Calls To Stop Bombing To Implement 'Peace Plan', Israel Strikes Gaza; 6...

Hours After Donald Trump Calls To Stop Bombing To Implement 'Peace Plan', Israel Strikes Gaza; 6...

Iran Executes 6 Death-Row Inmates Alleged To Have Carried Out Attacks On Behalf Of Israel

Iran Executes 6 Death-Row Inmates Alleged To Have Carried Out Attacks On Behalf Of Israel

At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber...

At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber...