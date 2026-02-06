US, China Skip Joint AI Warfare Pledge As Global Divide Deepens | File Pic

At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping modern warfare, the United States and China have opted out of a joint declaration on the military use of AI, highlighting growing global divisions over how, and whether, to regulate the technology.

Only around a third of countries attending the Responsible AI in the Military Domain (REAIM) summit in A Coruna, Spain, signed the non-binding declaration on Thursday, reflecting hesitation even among close allies as geopolitical tensions rise.

Military AI Summit Sees Limited Consensus

Out of 85 countries present at the REAIM summit, just 35 signed a commitment outlining 20 principles to govern the use of artificial intelligence in warfare. The declaration focuses on affirming human responsibility over AI-powered weapons, establishing clear chains of command and control, and encouraging information-sharing on national oversight mechanisms “where consistent with national security”.

The document also stresses the importance of risk assessments, robust testing, and proper training and education for personnel operating military AI systems.

Major military powers China and the United States chose not to sign the declaration. Their decision stood out, particularly as the U.S. had endorsed a similar, though more modest, framework at earlier summits.

Geopolitical Tensions and a ‘Prisoner’s Dilemma’

Several delegates cited strained relations between the United States and its European allies, along with uncertainty over the future of transatlantic ties, as reasons some countries were reluctant to endorse joint commitments.

Governments are facing a “prisoner’s dilemma”, caught between putting ⁠responsible restrictions in place and not wanting to limit themselves in comparison with adversaries, said Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

“Russia and China are moving very fast. That creates urgency to make ‌progress in developing AI. But seeing it going ‌fast also increases the urgency to keep working on its responsible use. The two go hand-in-hand,” he said ‍in comments to Reuters.

The pledge underscores growing concern ⁠among some governments that rapid advances in artificial intelligence could outpace rules around its military use, raising the risk of accidents, miscalculation or unintended escalation.

From Blueprint to Principles, but Unease Remains

This year’s declaration follows two previous military AI summits held in The Hague in 2023 and Seoul in 2024, where around 60 nations, excluding China but including the United States, endorsed a non-binding “blueprint for action”.

While the latest document is also non-binding, it goes further by proposing more concrete governance principles, which made some countries uneasy.

While this year’s document was ⁠also non-binding, some were still uncomfortable with the idea of endorsing more concrete policies, said Yasmin Afina, a researcher at the U.N. Institute for Disarmament Research and an adviser on the process.

Countries that signed the declaration on Thursday include Canada, Germany, France, Britain, the Netherlands, South Korea and Ukraine.