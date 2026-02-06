 ‘Blaming Others For...': India Condemns Islamabad Mosque Blast, Implores Pakistan To Address 'Home Grown Ills'
India strongly condemned the suicide bombing at a mosque in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, which killed at least 69 people and injured 169 others. Expressing condolences, the MEA rejected Pakistan’s attempt to blame external forces for the attack, calling such allegations baseless.

Updated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Friday strongly condemned the suicide bombing at the Qasr-e-Khadijatul Qubra Mosque in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, and expressed condolences for the loss of life. However, India also rejected Pakistan’s attempt to blame external forces for the attack.

“The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable and India condoles the loss of life it has caused. It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Islamabad Blast Kills 69

At least 69 people were killed and 169 injured after a suicide bomber detonated himself inside a shrine in Pakistan’s capital. The explosion took place at Tarlai Imambargah, located in the Shehzad Town area of the city. The attack occurred during the two-day official visit of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to local media reports, a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the main gate of the Shia place of worship during the afternoon hours. Reportedly, the attacker appears to have been stopped by alert guards at the entrance, preventing him from entering the main hall where worshippers had gathered.

Pakistan President Offers Condolences

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari offered condolences to those who lost their lives, according to a statement released by the PPP on X. He mourned the tragedy, stating that targeting innocent civilians is a crime against humanity.

