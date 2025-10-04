Hours After Donald Trump Calls To Stop Bombing To Implement 'Peace Plan', Israel Strikes Gaza; 6 Killed | X/@AsemAlnabeh

Tel Aviv: Hours after US President Donald Trump called for stopping the bombing on Gaza, Israel struck the territory, reportedly killing at least six people. In one of the strikes, four people were killed in a house in Gaza, while two others were killed in the second strike in Khan Younis, reported Reuters, citing local authorities.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that the country would implement the first phase of Trump's 'Gaza peace plan'.

According to reports, after Netanyahu's statement, the military was directed to reduce its offensive in Gaza. Israeli forces were also instructed to start preparing for the implementation of the first phase of the 'Gaza peace plan', reported Reuters. However, the Israeli military chief reportedly did not mention whether the military operations would be reduced in Gaza.

On Friday night (local time), the US President asked Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza. Trump's statement came shortly after militant group Hamas partially accepted his peace plan for Gaza so that hostages could be taken out safely and quickly.

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that," Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social. Egypt and Qatar are key negotiators of the peace deal.

"We are already in discussions on the details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East," he added.

Responding to Trump's message, Netanyahu said his country is preparing to implement the "first stage" of Trump's "peace deal". A statement for Netanyahu's office said Israel would work "in full cooperation" with Trump to end the war in accordance with its principles.

Earlier, Palestine-based militant group Hamas had stated that it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians. However, the militant group further stated that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians.

Israel began its offensive in Gaza against Hamas after the October 7, 2023, attack. In the Hamas-led attack, over 1,200 people were reportedly killed and around 250 Israelis were taken hostage.

According to Gaza health authorities, so far, over 66,000 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive.