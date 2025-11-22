G20 Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Key World Leaders In Johannesburg, Reaffirms Commitment To Global Progress And Strong Partnerships

PM Modi meets world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg | X - @narendramodi

Johannesburg, Nov 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had an engaging exchange on different issues with multiple world leaders here and said they together reaffirmed “shared commitment to global progress and prosperity.”

Modi met his British counterpart Keir Starmer, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by South Africa.

It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India–UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains.@10DowningStreet @Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/LzQk7QPnaS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

Meets UK PM Keir Starmer, Discusses India–UK Partnership

“It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India–UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains,” Modi said in a post on X.

Had a great exchange of views with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. India and Malaysia will continue to work together to diversify bilateral cooperation.@anwaribrahim pic.twitter.com/GRLmVHULhz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

India–Malaysia Ties to Diversify, Says PM Modi

Modi said he had a “great exchange of views” with Prime Minister Ibrahim and added that India and Malaysia will continue to work together “to diversify bilateral cooperation.”

Delighted to meet President Macron during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. We had an engaging exchange on different issues. India–France ties remain a force for global good!@EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/SZap6iGAWR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

Talks with France, South Korea and Brazil Highlight Strong Partnerships

He said he was “delighted” to meet President Macron, with whom he “had an engaging exchange on different issues. India–France ties remain a force for global good!” Modi said in another post on X.

Had a wonderful meeting with President Mr. Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea during the Johannesburg G20 Summit. This is our second meeting this year, indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership. We exchanged perspectives to further deepen our… pic.twitter.com/LBiOcLPwqV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

The prime minister had a “wonderful meeting” with Korean leader Lee Jae-myung, which was their second meeting this year. Modi said the meeting was “indicative of the strong momentum in our Special Strategic Partnership. We exchanged perspectives to further deepen our economic and investment linkages.”

It is always a delight to meet President Lula. India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people.@LulaOficial pic.twitter.com/9VWbpERHAd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

After his meeting with the Brazilian president, Modi said, “India and Brazil will continue to work closely to boost trade and cultural linkages for the benefit of our people.”

Productive Conversation with UN Chief Guterres

The prime minister said he had a “very productive” conversation with UN chief Guterres. Before the main session of the Summit, PM Modi also interacted with many other leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

With fellow G20 leaders at the Johannesburg Summit.



Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to global progress and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/Fj6Yc7gbEM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

‘Family Photo’ Shared from G20 Summit

Sharing a 'Family Photo' with fellow G20 leaders at the Johannesburg Summit, Modi said in a post on X: “Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to global progress and prosperity.”

Had a wonderful discussion with President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola, who is also the Chair of the African Union. Had the honour of welcoming him to Delhi earlier this year. India values the friendship with Angola and our nations are working closely to increase… pic.twitter.com/4NXkzZwIZ7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

PM Modi Thanks South Africa for Warm Welcome

Earlier, upon reaching the G20 Summit venue in Johannesburg, Modi said he thanked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa “for the warm welcome and for organising this important Summit.”

Modi Calls for Rethink on Global Development Parameters

Addressing the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting, Modi called for a profound rethink of the global development parameters and proposed setting up of a G20 initiative to counter the drug-terror nexus and a global healthcare response team.

