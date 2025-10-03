'Not Our Draft': Pakistan Foreign Minister Rejects Donald Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan For Gaza Backed By PM Shehbaz Sharif | X/@sidhant

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has distanced Islamabad from US President Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the Israel's war on Gaza, saying the plan does not reflect the draft agreed upon by Muslim-majority states.

Speaking in parliament on Friday, October 3, Dar, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, said, “I have made it clear that these 20 points which Trump has made public are not ours. These are not the same as ours. I say that some changes have been made in it, in the draft we had,” as quoted by Reuters.

Dar’s remarks and Pakistan’s stance

In an interview with Geo News, Dar said, “This is not our document. There are some key areas we want addressed and if they are not, we will ensure they are.” He outlined Pakistan's priorities as securing an immediate ceasefire, halting bloodshed, enabling humanitarian aid into Gaza and preventing forced displacement.

His clarification comes amid mounting criticism at home, where PM Shehbaz Sharif’s public support for Trump’s plan sparked outrage. Many accused the government of “pleasing Washington”, “undermining Pakistan’s stance on Palestine” and “legitimising Israel in a single tweet”.

Joint statement by Muslim-majority States

On September 30, Pakistan joined Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Indonesia in endorsing the proposal. However, the final draft that reached Hamas differed from the earlier version, sparking demands for revisions.

While Sharif had earlier tweeted, “My firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality,” critics insist the plan caters to Israeli interests.

Hamas has not yet formally responded, while Qatar, a key mediator, has also called for further talks.