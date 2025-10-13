 VIDEO: Massive Brawl Erupts After Pervert Youths Brutally Thrashed For Blowing ‘Flying Kiss’ To Girl In Dhar; 15 Booked
The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows that the family members of the girl are brutally beating the youths with punches and stick.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh), October 13: In a shocking incident, a massive brawl erupted after a young man allegedly blew a flying kiss to a girl standing by the roadside in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar District. The girl's family reportedly stopped the youth's bike in the middle of the road and thrashed the pervert publicly. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The video shows that the family members of the girl are brutally beating the youths with punches and stick.

Incident Details

As per reports, the incident occurred in Amjhera where three youths were passing through the area on a single bike when one of them made an obscene gesture towards a girl standing on the roadside. He blew a flying kiss towards the girl after which the she confronted the bikers after stopping them. Her family members reached the spot and started beating the youths by pulling them off the bike.

Youths Thrashed

The video shows that the woman and her family members are beating the youths with punches, kicks and sticks. The video further shows that passersby gather at the spot and some of them are seen recording the incident on their mobile phones as the situation escalated into chaos.

The youths then fled the spot after being beaten, however, they returned with other people and attacked the girl's family members after which a massive brawl erupted on the road. One of the attackers was seen hitting with a plough. Many people suffered injuries in the brawl.

Police Action

There are reports that the incident occurred in the Amjhera Police Station area of Dhar district. The police swung into action as the video of the incident went viral on social media. The police registered a case in connection with the matter and booked around 15 people in the case.

article-image

There are no report of any arrest into the matter, however, the investigation is underway. Efforts are on to identify all the individuals involved in the incident and further legal action will follow based on the investigation.

