'Diwali Safai Turns Into Lottery' For This Desi Family When They Found ₹2 Lakh Hidden In Old Set Top Box, But With A Twist

A Reddit user’s hilarious Diwali cleaning story has gone viral after he revealed that his mom accidentally found ₹2 lakh in old ₹2,000 notes hidden inside an old DTH set-top box. The user speculated that this money could have been hidden away by his father during the demonetization days and forgotten about.

According to the viral Reddit post, the user shared that his mother discovered the stash of cash while cleaning the house ahead of Diwali, a festival known for its traditional Diwali safai ritual, where families deep-clean their homes. “During Diwali safai, my mom found ₹2 lakh in old 2000 rupee notes… hidden inside an old DTH box probably kept there by my desi dad back in demonetization times,” the user wrote.

However, what initially felt like hitting a jackpot quickly turned bittersweet as these ₹2,000 notes are now worthless. The Reserve Bank of India officially withdrew the ₹2,000 currency note from circulation in 2023, allowing holders a limited window to deposit or exchange it. That deadline has long passed, leaving the family with a bundle of pink notes that hold only sentimental value.

In a humorous twist, the Redditor admitted that he hasn’t yet told his father about the discovery, fearing his reaction. “We haven’t told him yet. And please suggest how to proceed with this further,” he asked, prompting a flood of witty comments and suggestions from other users.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "Just go to your nearest RBI and exchange after filling the declaration, these ₹2000 notes are not demonetised, only removed from circulation, but just remember to exchange in 5-10 batches, exchanging ₹2 lakhs in a single batch could put you in bit trouble. Different persons will also help."

While one user wrote, "Bas itna paisa dede bhagwan ki 2 Lakh rs rakh ke bhool jau."